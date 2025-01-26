Left Menu

Cultural Tapestry of Southern India Celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The 76th Republic Day 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan celebrated Southern India's rich cultural heritage with regional music, textile exhibitions, and a South Indian cuisine spread. Notable guests included women achievers and 'drone didis'. The event showcased diverse talents and traditions, emphasizing inclusivity and cultural diversity.

Artists performing at tge 'At Home' reception (Photo Source: Rashtrapati Bhavan). Image Credit: ANI
The 76th Republic Day 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan showcased the vibrant and diverse cultural tapestry of Southern India. Guests were warmly welcomed by couples from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, each greeting in their native languages while donning traditional attire.

This illustrious event featured special invitees, including women achievers, agriculturists practicing natural farming, and divyang achievers. A mesmerizing musical performance by Southern India's renowned artists and an exhibition of the region's textiles captivated the audience. The high tea menu spotlighted an array of delectable South Indian dishes.

Among the musical highlights were performances by distinguished Carnatic musicians such as Veena artist Aishwarya Manikarnike and acclaimed percussionist G Guru Prasanna. Their performances added cultural richness to the event, which aimed to be more inclusive for divyangjan. Other guests included 'drone didis', start-up founders, and eminent professionals from various fields.

