Suniel Shetty Advocates for Sanatana Board at Prayagraj Dharma Sansad

Indian actor Suniel Shetty on Monday appealed to Hindus to attend the Dharma Sansad, an event in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, organized by spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj. In a self-recorded video, Shetty emphasized that the Sansad aimed to push for a Sanatana Board dedicated to preserving Hindu temples, 'gurukuls,' and 'gaushalas'.

'A historic moment awaits at Prayagraj Mahakumbh; millions will unite in devotion to Sanatan Dharma on January 27 under the guidance of... a movement to establish the Sanatan Board,' Shetty remarked. 'This movement serves to protect our temples, gurukuls, and gaushalas. Let us unite in devotion and commitment; join us at Shanti Seva Shivir Prayagraj,' he added.

BJP MP Hema Malini also endorsed the Dharam Sansad, describing it as a crucial discussion platform under Devaki Nanadan Thakur Ji to form the Sanatana Board and ensure Sanatana Dharm's protection. The Mahakumbh, occurring after 144 years in Prayagraj, on January 27, presents a fortunate opportunity for all Sanatanis, according to Malini.

The Dharma Sansad, organized by Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, will be held on Monday. A principal goal is establishing the Sanatana Board. 'We wish for the Sanatana Board to come into existence and are submitting a proposal to the government. The welfare of Sanatana and temple security is a collective desire—a cause the Dharma Sansad is set to champion,' Thakurji Maharaj told ANI, noting the high influx of attendees.

Numerous saints, Gurus, and Sanatana leaders are expected, including Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya Shri Ji Maharaj, and other distinguished religious figures.

Previously, Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj urged through a video on X for Hindus to join the Sansad on Monday, stressing the importance of representing Sanatana Board needs to the government. 'This Kumbh calls for a Sanatana Board,' he asserted, addressing both the public and authority figures such as Modiji and Yogi Ji.

In another X post, Thakurji Maharaj called for unity among Hindus to demand with determination the Sanatana Board's creation. 'The Sanatana Dharma Parliament on January 27 during Mahakumbh resembles a religious yajna. Let us all convene to advocate strongly for the Sanatana Board's establishment,' he declared.

Monday's Dharam Sansad is anticipated to lay the foundation for drafting the Sanatana Board's constitution. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)