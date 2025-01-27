Left Menu

Search for New SEBI Chief Begins Amidst Controversy

The government has started the selection process for a new chairperson of SEBI as Madhabi Puri Buch's tenure ends. The ideal candidate should have high integrity and professional experience, especially in finance or law. Buch's tenure faced controversies, including allegations of a conflict of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 13:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The government initiated the selection process for a new chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday, a month before the current chief, Madhabi Puri Buch's, tenure ends. The chosen appointee will serve for five years or until they reach 65 years of age.

According to the Finance Ministry, the candidate should possess high integrity, professional eminence, and at least 25 years of experience, especially in fields like finance, law, or economics, to lead SEBI effectively. The deadline for applications is set for February 17.

Buch's term witnessed controversies, including allegations by Hindenburg Research of a conflict of interest. Despite denying the claims, these incidents have heightened anticipation surrounding the selection of the next SEBI chief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

Protecting privacy in the metaverse: A new frontier in data security

When AI meets medicine: Advancing multilingual care with GPT-4

Blockchain and biometric data: Securing the future of health records

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025