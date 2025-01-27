LT Foods Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

LT Foods, a key player in the basmati rice industry, announced a 4.75% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter, attributing the decrease to rising expenses.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 145.38 crore, down from Rs 152.64 crore in the same period last year. Income saw an uptick, rising to Rs 2,288.25 crore from Rs 1,949.68 crore, but this was offset by increased expenditures totaling Rs 2,094.42 crore compared to Rs 1,757.67 crore previously.

In corporate developments, the Board has reappointed Ashwani Kumar Arora and Surinder Kumar Arora as Managing Directors, pending shareholder approval. Additionally, approval was given for acquiring a 4% stake in Raghunath Agro Industries. LT Foods' shares fell 7.08% to Rs 370.30 on the BSE amid these announcements.

