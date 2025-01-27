Left Menu

ICICI Bank's Profit Surge: A 15% Leap in Quarterly Success

ICICI Bank's shares rose over 1% following a 15% increase in standalone net profit, amounting to Rs 11,792 crore for the December quarter. This growth was attributed to a rise in core income. The stock closed higher on BSE and NSE amid varied trading volumes amidst broader market declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:04 IST
ICICI Bank's Profit Surge: A 15% Leap in Quarterly Success
Representative Image Image Credit:

ICICI Bank shares saw a notable uptick of over 1% on Monday after the bank posted a significant 15% rise in standalone net profit, reaching Rs 11,792 crore for the quarter that ended in December. This impressive growth was primarily driven by an increase in core income.

The bank's scrip gained 1.53% to close at Rs 1,228 on the BSE, and similarly registered a 1.33% gain to end at Rs 1,225.25 on the NSE. The trading session witnessed 1.62 crore shares exchanged on the NSE, while 4.26 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, against the backdrop of a steep decline in the broader markets.

Despite the positive performance of ICICI Bank shares, the BSE Sensex plummeted by 824.29 points, closing at 75,366.17, while the NSE Nifty dropped 263.05 points to settle at 22,829.15. On Saturday, ICICI Bank reported its net profit tally of Rs 11,792 crore, compared to Rs 10,272 crore during the same quarter of the previous year, with total income rising to Rs 48,368 crore from Rs 42,792 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025