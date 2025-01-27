Forging New Paths: ITBP and Arunachal's Agriculture Boost Market Access

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board have entered a collaborative agreement to support local farmers and self-help groups (SHGs) in Tuting, a remote area in Upper Siang district.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed on Monday, is targeted at establishing a market platform that can significantly uplift the agricultural economy by ensuring better livelihoods for the residents. Despite Tuting's high potential for fruit and vegetable production, poor road connectivity has been a major impediment to market access.

Efforts led by the Block Mission Management Unit and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission have already begun to integrate local SHGs into the agricultural market. The collaboration recently resulted in the first vegetable and fruit order from Zido village, which was delivered to the ITBP, marking the start of a promising initiative.

