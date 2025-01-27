Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange's Hunger Strike Gains Attention

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange continues his indefinite hunger strike, now in its third day, inviting public participation to advocate for Maratha reservations under the Other Backward Classes category.

Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, who oversees Jalna district, expressed her willingness to visit the hunger strike location, provided a conducive atmosphere is maintained. Munde acknowledged the constitutional nature of the protest and emphasized her support for it.

Jarange reiterated the peaceful nature of his protest, clarifying that it is open to all and devoid of any grudges. This marks his seventh indefinite fast since September, pushing for societal change through peaceful means.

