Pakistan's Monetary Policy: A New Dawn with Rate Cuts
Pakistan's central bank has reduced its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 12% due to improved economic indicators, including positive remittance trends and manageable inflation. Despite various cuts, the business community seeks further reductions to stimulate economic growth.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:44 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant development, Pakistan's central bank announced a reduction in its key policy rate by 100 basis points, bringing it down to 12% from the earlier rate of 13%.
The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmed, disclosed that the decision was influenced by an optimistic inflation outlook and other economic advancements.
While celebrating a positive trend in remittances and maintaining core inflation under control, Ahmed emphasized the necessity of achieving the reserve goal of $13 billion by June.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Inflation Data Looms as Key Risk Amid Market Volatility
Inflation Set to Stabilize as Food Prices Ease and Agricultural Output Rises by 2025
Inflation Eases, RBI Policy to Shift Focus
Retail inflation eases to 5.22 per cent in December from 5.5 per cent in November: Govt data.
Stock Market Roiled by Fed's Stance Amid Inflation Jitters