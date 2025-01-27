Rising Wheat Acreage Amidst Lower Oilseeds Cultivation: India's Rabi Season 2024-25 Overview

The area dedicated to wheat farming in India for the 2024-25 rabi season has surged by 2.77%, reaching 324.38 lakh hectares, the agriculture ministry reported on Monday. This increase comes as oilseeds acreage has experienced a slump.

The sowing of wheat, which is the primary crop for the winter season, has concluded, and the harvest is set to start in April. The latest figures reveal wheat coverage elevated from 315.63 lakh hectares the previous year.

Contrary to wheat, oilseeds have decreased to 98.18 lakh hectares from 108.52 lakh hectares last year. In overall perspective, the total coverage for rabi crops has seen an improvement, totaling 655.88 lakh hectares up from 643.72 lakh hectares year-over-year.

(With inputs from agencies.)