Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Government Eyes Direct Benefit Transfer for Subsidies

The government is considering policy changes to simplify agriculture by potentially implementing direct benefit transfers (DBT) for subsidies on fertilizers, seeds, and farming equipment. Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan indicated that these measures aim to efficiently distribute subsidies and reduce transportation costs, benefiting India's farmers and economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:15 IST
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Government Eyes Direct Benefit Transfer for Subsidies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government is actively exploring policy changes to streamline agricultural processes, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday. The minister suggested that subsidies on fertilizers, seeds, and farming equipment might soon be delivered directly to farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT) systems.

In an interaction held at his residence with farmers who attended the Republic Day parade, Chouhan highlighted that the government spends a staggering Rs 2,00,000 crore on fertiliser subsidies. He suggested that if a reliable system is developed, the subsidy could be deposited directly to farmers' accounts, alongside initiatives like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The minister also emphasized the potential of DBT for other agricultural subsidies, such as those for drip irrigation and polyhouses. In a bid to further support farmers, the government is contemplating bearing transportation costs for agricultural produce, facilitating easier nationwide distribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025