Revolutionizing Agriculture: Government Eyes Direct Benefit Transfer for Subsidies

The government is actively exploring policy changes to streamline agricultural processes, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday. The minister suggested that subsidies on fertilizers, seeds, and farming equipment might soon be delivered directly to farmers through direct benefit transfer (DBT) systems.

In an interaction held at his residence with farmers who attended the Republic Day parade, Chouhan highlighted that the government spends a staggering Rs 2,00,000 crore on fertiliser subsidies. He suggested that if a reliable system is developed, the subsidy could be deposited directly to farmers' accounts, alongside initiatives like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

The minister also emphasized the potential of DBT for other agricultural subsidies, such as those for drip irrigation and polyhouses. In a bid to further support farmers, the government is contemplating bearing transportation costs for agricultural produce, facilitating easier nationwide distribution.

