Air Commodore Tapan Sharma Takes Command at Tambaram

Air Commodore Tapan Sharma officially took command of Air Force Station Tambaram on Monday.

Since joining the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in 1997, Air Commodore Sharma has accumulated over 2,500 flying hours and holds an impressive track record as a Category A Qualified Flying Instructor. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Staff Services College in Wellington.

During his 25-year career, Sharma has held significant positions, including commanding two frontline fighter squadrons and the Aircrew Examination Board, according to a defence release. A ceremonial parade highlighted the seamless transition of leadership, conducted with full military grace and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)