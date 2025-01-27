Air Commodore Tapan Sharma Takes Command at Tambaram
Air Commodore Tapan Sharma has assumed leadership of Air Force Station Tambaram. He brings over 2,500 flying hours and extensive experience, including command roles in fighter squadrons and the Aircrew Examination Board. A ceremonial parade marked this seamless leadership transition.
Air Commodore Tapan Sharma officially took command of Air Force Station Tambaram on Monday.
Since joining the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in 1997, Air Commodore Sharma has accumulated over 2,500 flying hours and holds an impressive track record as a Category A Qualified Flying Instructor. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Staff Services College in Wellington.
During his 25-year career, Sharma has held significant positions, including commanding two frontline fighter squadrons and the Aircrew Examination Board, according to a defence release. A ceremonial parade highlighted the seamless transition of leadership, conducted with full military grace and tradition.
