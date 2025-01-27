Left Menu

Air Commodore Tapan Sharma Takes Command at Tambaram

Air Commodore Tapan Sharma has assumed leadership of Air Force Station Tambaram. He brings over 2,500 flying hours and extensive experience, including command roles in fighter squadrons and the Aircrew Examination Board. A ceremonial parade marked this seamless leadership transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Air Commodore Tapan Sharma officially took command of Air Force Station Tambaram on Monday.

Since joining the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in 1997, Air Commodore Sharma has accumulated over 2,500 flying hours and holds an impressive track record as a Category A Qualified Flying Instructor. He is also an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Staff Services College in Wellington.

During his 25-year career, Sharma has held significant positions, including commanding two frontline fighter squadrons and the Aircrew Examination Board, according to a defence release. A ceremonial parade highlighted the seamless transition of leadership, conducted with full military grace and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025