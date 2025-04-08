Left Menu

U.S. Defense Secretary's High-Stakes Panama Canal Visit Amidst Chinese Concerns

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visits Panama to assess the Panama Canal amidst U.S. concerns over Chinese investments. Hegseth's visit comes after Trump's claims about retaking the canal and concerns about Chinese influence. Panama's president, Jose Raul Mulino, has been cooperative on the U.S. agenda.

In a rare diplomatic mission, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth embarked on a high-stakes visit to Panama, focusing on the critical Panama Canal amid escalating U.S. concerns about growing Chinese commercial influence in the region.

This visit is particularly crucial as it follows President Donald Trump's contentious remarks hinting at a potential U.S. reassertion of control over the canal, a strategic asset since its handover to Panama in 1999.

Panama's president, Jose Raul Mulino, has moved to align with U.S. interests, opposing China's Belt and Road Initiative, as tensions persist over the canal's administration and security implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

