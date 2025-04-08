Left Menu

Spain Boosts Defense Budget Amid NATO Pressure

Spain plans to increase its defense budget by 2.08 billion euros, redistributing funds to the Defence Ministry's procurement contracts. This move is in response to NATO allies' demands for Spain to meet its defense spending targets, according to government spokesperson Pilar Alegria.

  Country:
  • Spain

Spain is set to increase its defense budget by an additional 2.08 billion euros, equivalent to $2.28 billion, within this year. The strategic decision involves reallocating funds to procurement contracts under the Defence Ministry.

This development comes as Spain aims to align with NATO allies who have been applying pressure for the country to adhere to agreed-upon defense spending commitments.

Government spokesperson Pilar Alegria announced the increase, which seeks to bolster Spain's defense capabilities in a rapidly changing global security environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

