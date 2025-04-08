Spain Boosts Defense Budget Amid NATO Pressure
Spain plans to increase its defense budget by 2.08 billion euros, redistributing funds to the Defence Ministry's procurement contracts. This move is in response to NATO allies' demands for Spain to meet its defense spending targets, according to government spokesperson Pilar Alegria.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain is set to increase its defense budget by an additional 2.08 billion euros, equivalent to $2.28 billion, within this year. The strategic decision involves reallocating funds to procurement contracts under the Defence Ministry.
This development comes as Spain aims to align with NATO allies who have been applying pressure for the country to adhere to agreed-upon defense spending commitments.
Government spokesperson Pilar Alegria announced the increase, which seeks to bolster Spain's defense capabilities in a rapidly changing global security environment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- defense
- budget
- NATO
- procurement
- government
- spending
- target
- pressure
- euro
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unprecedented Move: Israeli Government Pushes to Oust Attorney General
Parliament Chaos: Government's Reluctance to Function Questioned
East Turkistan Government Condemns Turkiye-China Security Collaboration
Madhya Pradesh Government Cracks Down on Junk Food Adulteration
Madhya Pradesh Government Targets October for Doctor Recruitment Drive