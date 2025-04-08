Croatia's Defense Spending Surges: A Strategic Investment for the Future

Croatia is set to significantly boost its defense spending, aiming to allocate 2.5% of its GDP by 2027, with a further increase to 3% by 2030, according to a statement by Defence Minister Ivan Anusic on Tuesday.

At present, Croatia dedicates 2% of its economic output to defense, aligning with NATO recommendations for member states. The government's decision reflects a strategic effort to bolster national security and respond to evolving global and regional threats.

This rise in defense funding underscores Croatia's commitment to maintaining robust military capabilities and ensuring its readiness to address future security challenges. This policy shift is expected to influence both domestic and international perceptions of Croatia's defense posture.

(With inputs from agencies.)