Market Tremors as DeepSeek AI Model Shakes Tech Stocks

In a wave of market turbulence, U.S. technology stocks plummeted on Monday as the emergence of DeepSeek's cost-effective AI model cast doubts over the sector's lofty valuations. Concerns of overvaluation propelled investors towards safer assets, boosting U.S. government bonds and safe-haven currencies like the yen and Swiss franc.

DeepSeek's rise to the top of Apple's App Store, overtaking ChatGPT, highlighted the company's innovative use of lower-cost chips and minimal data. This challenged the prevailing market belief that AI would spur demand throughout the chip-to-data center supply chain. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained a modest 0.65%, the S&P 500 dipped 1.5% and the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite plunged roughly 3%.

Nvidia, a leader in AI chip production, witnessed a 17% drop, aligning with declines at Broadcom and Marvell Technology. Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatility Index, surged by 20%, reflecting heightened market instability. As U.S. Treasury yields fell to multi-week lows, the pursuit of safer investments dominated trading activity.

