International Students Win Legal Battles Against U.S. Immigration Crackdown

Amid President Trump's immigration crackdown, U.S. judges have issued emergency orders blocking the deportation of international students after their visas were revoked. Thousands face uncertainty after being removed from a federal database. Legal challenges reveal revoked visas often stem from minor offenses or unjustified reasons.

Updated: 17-04-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 04:32 IST

In response to President Donald Trump's intensified immigration crackdown, international students in the United States are fighting back in court. Judges in at least seven states issued emergency orders this week to prevent the deportation of students whose visas were suddenly revoked by immigration authorities.

The federal government has stripped more than 4,700 students from the Student and Exchange Visitor Information Systems database, threatening their legal status in the U.S. This initiative has drawn widespread legal challenges, with many students contesting the revocation of their visas due to minor infractions or baseless accusations.

Courts across the country are siding with international students, highlighting the lack of substantial evidence supporting the government's actions. This legal pushback coincides with numerous lawsuits filed by civil rights groups, aiming to secure the rights and futures of these students in America.

