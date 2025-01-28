Left Menu

FCC Withdraws Broadband Billing Ban Proposal

The Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr announced that the agency will abandon the proposed plan from the Biden administration to ban bulk billing for broadband internet in residential areas. The proposal was aimed at preventing mandatory charges for unwanted broadband services in apartments, but faced criticism for potentially increasing internet costs.

The Federal Communications Commission's chair, Brendan Carr, announced on Monday that the agency will retract a proposed Biden administration initiative to prohibit 'bulk billing' of broadband internet for residents of apartments, condominiums, and public housing.

The initial FCC proposal aimed at stopping landlords from mandating tenants to pay for broadband, cable, and satellite services provided by a designated communications provider if they neither requested nor wanted such services. However, Carr noted that the plan 'could have raised the price of internet service for Americans living in apartments by as much as 50%.'

This decision draws attention to the delicate balance between consumer protection and market stability in the telecom sector, while critics suggest it prioritizes maintaining lower costs over consumer choice.

