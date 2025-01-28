FCC Withdraws Broadband Billing Ban Proposal

The Federal Communications Commission's chair, Brendan Carr, announced on Monday that the agency will retract a proposed Biden administration initiative to prohibit 'bulk billing' of broadband internet for residents of apartments, condominiums, and public housing.

The initial FCC proposal aimed at stopping landlords from mandating tenants to pay for broadband, cable, and satellite services provided by a designated communications provider if they neither requested nor wanted such services. However, Carr noted that the plan 'could have raised the price of internet service for Americans living in apartments by as much as 50%.'

This decision draws attention to the delicate balance between consumer protection and market stability in the telecom sector, while critics suggest it prioritizes maintaining lower costs over consumer choice.

