Rent Delays and Safety Risks in Signature View Apartments

The Resident Welfare Association of Signature View Apartments has appealed to the Delhi Development Authority to expedite the release of promised rent payments for residents who have vacated their flats. The call comes amid deteriorating conditions that pose significant safety risks for the remaining families in the complex.

Classified as a "dangerous building" by the DDA, the 336-flat complex in Mukherjee Nagar is slated for demolition due to structural concerns. Delays in rent assistance have left families hesitant to leave, despite orders from the Delhi High Court urging evacuation.

RWA President Amrender Singh Rakesh highlighted that over 111 families have relocated, yet rent payments remain pending. The DDA's recent circular details SOPs for vacating the premises and outlines an e-tender for demolition, with bids closing soon.

