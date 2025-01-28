Brexit Fishing Rights Clash: Legal Battle at The Hague

In a significant post-Brexit development, Britain and the European Union have turned to the courtroom to resolve a dispute over fishing rights. The conflict, brought to The Hague's Permanent Court of Arbitration, centers on Britain's ban on sandeel fishing in the North Sea.

The three-member tribunal, hailing from France, New Zealand, and South Africa, will deliberate over the next three days. Their decision, expected by late April, will determine whether the UK's measures contravene the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), potentially allowing the EU to retaliate.

Though financially minor for Britain, with revenue losses estimated at £45 million, the case holds substantial political weight. As Britain seeks to improve diplomatic relations with the EU, the ruling could intensify pressure on its government from various domestic factions.

