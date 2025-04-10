Left Menu

Britain's Cool Approach to US Trade Deal Talks

Britain remains poised and composed as it continues trade negotiations with the US, following President Trump's announcement of a 90-day tariff pause. The UK aims to avert a trade war, focusing on protecting jobs and livelihoods by pursing tariff-free agreements.

London | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:58 IST
In the wake of President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a 90-day suspension on tariffs, the UK has vowed to maintain its calm and measured approach in trade negotiations with the United States.

A Downing Street spokesperson emphasized that a trade war benefits no one, reiterating Britain's commitment to tariff-free trade as a means to safeguard jobs and livelihoods across the nation.

As Britain seeks to secure favorable trade terms, it continues to negotiate with a steady focus on national interests.

