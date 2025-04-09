Britain's Call for Stronger EU Trade Ties Amid Global Challenges

In response to global uncertainties such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and escalating U.S. tariffs, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has underscored the urgency for Britain to fortify trade relations with European nations. The Financial Times reported her statements on Wednesday.

Reeves highlighted that these global developments intensify the need for improved trade links, stating, "Many of the developments, whether it is Russia's invasion of Ukraine or the challenges in global trade at the moment, mean that there's an even greater imperative to improve our trading relationships with Europe."

Addressing regulatory barriers, Reeves called for the alignment of British regulations with European Union standards, particularly in established sectors such as chemicals, to facilitate greater market access, according to the newspaper.

