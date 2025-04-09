Left Menu

Britain's Call for Stronger EU Trade Ties Amid Global Challenges

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves emphasizes the need for Britain to enhance its trading relationships with European nations amid global disruptions like the Ukraine war and U.S. tariffs. Reeves suggests aligning regulations with EU standards to boost market access for industries such as chemicals.

Updated: 09-04-2025 15:19 IST

In response to global uncertainties such as the ongoing war in Ukraine and escalating U.S. tariffs, Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has underscored the urgency for Britain to fortify trade relations with European nations. The Financial Times reported her statements on Wednesday.

Reeves highlighted that these global developments intensify the need for improved trade links, stating, "Many of the developments, whether it is Russia's invasion of Ukraine or the challenges in global trade at the moment, mean that there's an even greater imperative to improve our trading relationships with Europe."

Addressing regulatory barriers, Reeves called for the alignment of British regulations with European Union standards, particularly in established sectors such as chemicals, to facilitate greater market access, according to the newspaper.

(With inputs from agencies.)

