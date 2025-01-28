Left Menu

Fog Shrouds Odisha as Delhi Faces Chilly Weather

A dense fog descended on parts of Odisha causing low visibility, with Bhubaneswar particularly affected. While the IMD forecasts foggy mornings in several Odisha districts, Delhi experienced a dip in temperature accompanied by fog. Rain and cold wave warnings persist for the national capital and northern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 09:54 IST
Fog Shrouds Odisha as Delhi Faces Chilly Weather
Dense fog engulfed the city (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dense fog blanketed Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, as well as several parts of the state on Tuesday morning, drastically reducing visibility. Notable areas, Jaydev Vihar and Acharya Vihar, suffered significantly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates dry conditions for Odisha, with patches of fog expected during morning hours, particularly in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhargarh. IMD alerts suggest dense fog could occur in one or two locations within these regions.

Temperature forecasts indicate maximum and minimum readings around 28°C and 19°C, respectively, with no sharp deviations expected over the coming three days. A minor increase of 2-3°C is predicted afterwards. Monday's top temperature was 33.2°C in Bolangir, while Jharsuguda and Rourkela recorded Monday's lowest at 8.0°C.

Simultaneously, Delhi reported a temperature drop accompanied by cold winds on Tuesday morning compared to recent days. The national capital's minimum temperature fell to 6.6°C amidst a light fog cover. On the prior day, it recorded a temperature of 7.8°C.

IMD projections show potential rainfall for Delhi on February 1 with foggy weather lingering from January 28. The minimum temperature could stabilize between 7-11°C.

The temperature has notably decreased past Thursday's 11°C low. Meanwhile, isolated cold waves are forecasted in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana by the IMD today. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025