Fog Shrouds Odisha as Delhi Faces Chilly Weather

Dense fog blanketed Odisha's capital, Bhubaneswar, as well as several parts of the state on Tuesday morning, drastically reducing visibility. Notable areas, Jaydev Vihar and Acharya Vihar, suffered significantly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) anticipates dry conditions for Odisha, with patches of fog expected during morning hours, particularly in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Angul, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhargarh. IMD alerts suggest dense fog could occur in one or two locations within these regions.

Temperature forecasts indicate maximum and minimum readings around 28°C and 19°C, respectively, with no sharp deviations expected over the coming three days. A minor increase of 2-3°C is predicted afterwards. Monday's top temperature was 33.2°C in Bolangir, while Jharsuguda and Rourkela recorded Monday's lowest at 8.0°C.

Simultaneously, Delhi reported a temperature drop accompanied by cold winds on Tuesday morning compared to recent days. The national capital's minimum temperature fell to 6.6°C amidst a light fog cover. On the prior day, it recorded a temperature of 7.8°C.

IMD projections show potential rainfall for Delhi on February 1 with foggy weather lingering from January 28. The minimum temperature could stabilize between 7-11°C.

The temperature has notably decreased past Thursday's 11°C low. Meanwhile, isolated cold waves are forecasted in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana by the IMD today. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)