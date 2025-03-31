Left Menu

India Braces for Intensified Heatwaves: IMD Issues Warning

India is anticipated to witness hotter-than-usual temperatures this summer, with increased heatwave days particularly in central, eastern, and northwestern regions, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Temperatures will rise above normal across most areas, prompting concerns of increased electricity demand due to climate change-induced heat stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is preparing for an unusually hot summer this year, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more heatwave days between April and June across central and eastern parts of the country, as well as the northwestern plains.

IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra revealed that most of India will experience higher-than-normal maximum temperatures during this period, except for isolated areas in the west and east. Minimum temperatures will also exceed normal in most regions, prompting a warning from experts about increased electricity demand.

States like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh are among those expected to see more frequent heatwaves. With climate change a contributing factor, India must brace for peak electricity demand growth of 9 to 10 percent, as last year's demand already exceeded projections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

