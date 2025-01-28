Zeeshan Siddiqui Seeks Probe into SRA Projects in Father's Murder Case

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, has raised concerns over the handling of his father's murder investigation, particularly focusing on the slum rehabilitation projects in Bandra. Siddiqui has called for a thorough probe into the suspected links between these projects and the murder of his father.

Despite filing a chargesheet, police investigations have omitted the alleged connection to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority project, a decision that has baffled Zeeshan Siddiqui. He argues that this angle should be probed further, given his father's pending appointment to the legislative council before his death.

Zeeshan also questions the absence of the builder's angle in the chargesheet, demanding clarity on whether suspects Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi were interrogated about any possible builder involvement. Zeeshan insists his father's routine meetings and a diary entry on the day of his murder necessitate further investigation into redevelopment motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)