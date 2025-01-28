Left Menu

Zeeshan Siddiqui Seeks Probe into SRA Projects in Father's Murder Case

Zeeshan Siddiqui has urged authorities to investigate the connection between Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects in Bandra and his father Baba Siddiqui's murder. Despite being omitted from the chargesheet, Zeeshan insists on exploring this angle, suspecting foul play tied to redevelopment dealings and questioning the absence of a builder's role in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:27 IST
Zeeshan Siddiqui Seeks Probe into SRA Projects in Father's Murder Case
NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of slain NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, has raised concerns over the handling of his father's murder investigation, particularly focusing on the slum rehabilitation projects in Bandra. Siddiqui has called for a thorough probe into the suspected links between these projects and the murder of his father.

Despite filing a chargesheet, police investigations have omitted the alleged connection to the Slum Rehabilitation Authority project, a decision that has baffled Zeeshan Siddiqui. He argues that this angle should be probed further, given his father's pending appointment to the legislative council before his death.

Zeeshan also questions the absence of the builder's angle in the chargesheet, demanding clarity on whether suspects Anmol Bishnoi and Lawrence Bishnoi were interrogated about any possible builder involvement. Zeeshan insists his father's routine meetings and a diary entry on the day of his murder necessitate further investigation into redevelopment motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025