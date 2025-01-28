Delhi Police Arrests Serial Snatcher in Major Bust

Delhi Police achieved a significant breakthrough on Tuesday with the arrest of Jitender Kumar, also known as Suja, a notorious criminal with a lengthy rap sheet. Known for his involvement in 75 previous cases including dacoity, snatching, and attempts to murder, Jitender's arrest is a major win for law enforcement in the capital.

The arrest occurred during one of the police's preventive patrols near the Sub Registrar Office in Rajouri Garden. Officers on duty noticed a man behaving suspiciously on a bike. Despite an attempt to flee when signaled to stop, Jitender was swiftly caught after a short chase. In his possession were a country-made pistol and a stolen scooty, traced back to previous crimes in the Tilak Nagar area.

Interrogation revealed that Jitender, along with his accomplice Sanjeev, carried out numerous snatching and robbery operations, often changing the vehicle's number plate to avoid detection. The stolen goods were then sold to Vicky, currently at large in Pratap Nagar. Active investigations are ongoing to apprehend the associates and solve additional cases linked to the trio's operations in West and Central districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)