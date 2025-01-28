Left Menu

Delhi Police Arrests Serial Snatcher in Major Bust

Delhi Police have apprehended Jitender Kumar, a habitual offender linked to 75 criminal cases. A country-made pistol and stolen scooty were recovered. Police are tracing accomplices Sanjeev and Vicky. Investigations link him to multiple snatchings and thefts in West and Central Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:38 IST
Delhi Police Arrests Serial Snatcher in Major Bust
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police achieved a significant breakthrough on Tuesday with the arrest of Jitender Kumar, also known as Suja, a notorious criminal with a lengthy rap sheet. Known for his involvement in 75 previous cases including dacoity, snatching, and attempts to murder, Jitender's arrest is a major win for law enforcement in the capital.

The arrest occurred during one of the police's preventive patrols near the Sub Registrar Office in Rajouri Garden. Officers on duty noticed a man behaving suspiciously on a bike. Despite an attempt to flee when signaled to stop, Jitender was swiftly caught after a short chase. In his possession were a country-made pistol and a stolen scooty, traced back to previous crimes in the Tilak Nagar area.

Interrogation revealed that Jitender, along with his accomplice Sanjeev, carried out numerous snatching and robbery operations, often changing the vehicle's number plate to avoid detection. The stolen goods were then sold to Vicky, currently at large in Pratap Nagar. Active investigations are ongoing to apprehend the associates and solve additional cases linked to the trio's operations in West and Central districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025