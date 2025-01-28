Left Menu

Raghav Chadha Criticizes Exorbitant Airfares for Mahakumbh Devotees

AAP leader Raghav Chadha condemns airlines for charging inflated fares during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, urging government intervention to cap prices. Typically between Rs5,000 to Rs8,000, fares have escalated to Rs50,000 to Rs60,000. Chadha calls for fair treatment, while DGCA directs airlines to increase capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:31 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:31 IST
Raghav Chadha Criticizes Exorbitant Airfares for Mahakumbh Devotees
AAP MP Raghav Chadha (Photo/@raghav_chadha ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has raised serious allegations against airlines, accusing them of exploiting Mahakumbh devotees by substantially hiking flight fares to Prayagraj. He revealed that, while usual fares range from Rs5,000 to Rs8,000, prices have surged to between Rs50,000 and Rs60,000 due to the festival.

Chadha has called upon the central government to cap these fares, emphasizing that Mahakumbh is a sacred event. The leader underscored the importance of fair pricing, noting that the festival holds immense religious significance and attracts millions globally to engage in spiritual practices.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in, asking airlines to increase their flight capacity to meet the demand, leading to 81 new flights being added. This action follows a meeting aimed at controlling fare hikes during the festival, resulting in airlines boosting direct flights to Prayagraj from various cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

