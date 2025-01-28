Raghav Chadha Criticizes Exorbitant Airfares for Mahakumbh Devotees

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has raised serious allegations against airlines, accusing them of exploiting Mahakumbh devotees by substantially hiking flight fares to Prayagraj. He revealed that, while usual fares range from Rs5,000 to Rs8,000, prices have surged to between Rs50,000 and Rs60,000 due to the festival.

Chadha has called upon the central government to cap these fares, emphasizing that Mahakumbh is a sacred event. The leader underscored the importance of fair pricing, noting that the festival holds immense religious significance and attracts millions globally to engage in spiritual practices.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has stepped in, asking airlines to increase their flight capacity to meet the demand, leading to 81 new flights being added. This action follows a meeting aimed at controlling fare hikes during the festival, resulting in airlines boosting direct flights to Prayagraj from various cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)