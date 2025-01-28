Left Menu

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Granted Parole Amid Ongoing Legal Battles

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh received 30-day parole, described as a legal right by his lawyer. The parole is unrelated to political events, focusing on his visit to the Sirsa ashram. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is hearing a CBI appeal against his previous acquittal in a 2002 murder case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:44 IST
Ram Rahim's Advocate Jitendra Khurana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dera Sacha Sauda chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, was granted a 30-day parole on Tuesday, according to his lawyer, Jitendra Khurana. He emphasized that this parole is a legal right every prisoner holds and should not be confused with any political implications.

"The 30-day parole is awarded to him as per the law, and it shouldn't be tied to upcoming polls or political events," Khurana stated. The parole application allows prisoners to choose their destination, and Singh opted for the Dera Sacha Sauda ashram, where he was welcomed upon release.

In January, the Supreme Court issued a notice to Singh and others following a CBI plea challenging their acquittal in the 2002 murder of the sect's former manager. The case is to be heard alongside a pending appeal, with further proceedings slated for review by a panel led by Justice Bela Trivedi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

