Karnataka Celebrates 50 Years: CM Siddaramaiah Withdraws Cases Against Pro-Kannada Activists

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the withdrawal of cases against pro-Kannada activists, accusing the former BJP government of neglecting Karnataka's Golden Jubilee celebrations. He emphasized fostering pride in Kannada culture and urged state residents to promote and use the language. This announcement came during the unveiling of a Mother Bhuvaneshwari Devi statue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 13:36 IST
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and cabinet members at statue of Nadadevi Bhuvaneshwari (Photo/@siddaramaiah). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared the withdrawal of all legal cases against pro-Kannada activists, marking a pivotal shift in the state's language policy. The announcement comes amidst accusations against the previous BJP administration for allegedly ignoring the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Karnataka's formation.

Karnataka, previously known as Mysore State, was rechristened in 1973 under Chief Minister Devaraja Urs. Despite the milestone 50th anniversary in 2023, Siddaramaiah claimed the BJP failed to honor the event. "Although we assumed power a year late, our commitment is to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Karnataka throughout the year," he stated, reinforcing the importance of Kannada culture.

The Chief Minister further called on citizens to embrace and promote the Kannada language passionately. "We should cherish all languages, but prioritize Kannada," he urged. He highlighted the language's sovereignty as crucial, drawing parallels with practices in neighboring states. Siddaramaiah shared these remarks during the unveiling of a statue honoring Mother Bhuvaneshwari Devi at Vidhana Soudha. The withdrawal process will follow a cabinet committee review, as clarified by Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

