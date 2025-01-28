Political Turmoil: Kharge's Kumbh Remarks Spark Controversy

In a political storm, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has demanded an apology from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks the latter made about the Kumbh Mela. Vij condemned Kharge's words as an affront to Hinduism, asserting that religion is a deeply personal matter where individuals should have the freedom to follow their rituals as they see fit.

Vij stated, "The Constitution permits us to practice our religion in our own way, highlighting the diverse ways people pray and engage in religious acts. Kharge should apologize to the Hindu community for his comments, he emphasized." Additionally, Vij defended the RSS, describing it as a major nationalist organization in India and suggested that Kharge should visit an RSS 'Shakha' to understand its principles better before commenting.

Further fueling the controversy, BJP leader RP Singh accused Kharge and the Congress party of habitually mocking Sanatan practices. Singh challenged Kharge to show similar scrutiny of other religions, particularly Islam, while BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal emphasized that Kharge's statements could deeply hurt the faith of millions of Hindus nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)