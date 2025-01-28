Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Kharge's Kumbh Remarks Spark Controversy

Haryana Minister Anil Vij demanded an apology from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remarks about the Kumbh Mela, calling them an insult to Hinduism. Vij defended the freedom of religious practices while BJP leaders criticized Kharge's comments, further escalating political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 14:08 IST
Haryana Minister, Anil Vij (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a political storm, Haryana Minister Anil Vij has demanded an apology from Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks the latter made about the Kumbh Mela. Vij condemned Kharge's words as an affront to Hinduism, asserting that religion is a deeply personal matter where individuals should have the freedom to follow their rituals as they see fit.

Vij stated, "The Constitution permits us to practice our religion in our own way, highlighting the diverse ways people pray and engage in religious acts. Kharge should apologize to the Hindu community for his comments, he emphasized." Additionally, Vij defended the RSS, describing it as a major nationalist organization in India and suggested that Kharge should visit an RSS 'Shakha' to understand its principles better before commenting.

Further fueling the controversy, BJP leader RP Singh accused Kharge and the Congress party of habitually mocking Sanatan practices. Singh challenged Kharge to show similar scrutiny of other religions, particularly Islam, while BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal emphasized that Kharge's statements could deeply hurt the faith of millions of Hindus nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

