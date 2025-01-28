UK Population Surge: A Decade of Growth

The UK population is set for significant growth over the next decade, rising from an estimated 67.6 million in mid-2022 to 72.5 million in mid-2032, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This projected increase over ten years is largely attributed to net migration, which the ONS reports will account for 4.9 million new residents.

The anticipated rise underscores the continuing demographic changes facing the UK, as the country navigates its evolving population dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)