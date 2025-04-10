Left Menu

Shivan & Narresh: A 15-Year Journey of Joyful Fashion

Celebrating their 15th year, fashion designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja highlight the transformative power of self-expression through their luxury swimwear and holiday lifestyle brand. By focusing on creativity and joy, they've broken from traditional occasion wear to redefine Indian fashion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrating their 15th anniversary, Delhi-based fashion designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja showcased their latest collection at the 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. Known for luxury swimwear and holiday lifestyle apparel, the brand emphasizes creativity and self-expression.

Shivan and Narresh focus on the joy of travel and lifestyle, challenging India's traditional occasion wear approach. Shivan noted their achievement in liberating Indian fashion by promoting stylish holidays, shifting the focus from traditional attire to modern, expressive fashion.

Narresh describes their partnership as a creative synergy where Shivan's illustrations merge seamlessly with his vibrant prints. This unique collaboration results in designs that surprise even the designers themselves, illustrating the power of colorful, spontaneous fashion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

