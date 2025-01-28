Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Minors in Hyderabad
Three young lives were tragically lost in Hyderabad when their vehicle crashed into a divider at early dawn. Authorities confirm the incident near Old City and await further details post-investigation.
In a tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours of the morning in Hyderabad, three minors lost their lives following a vehicular collision with a divider. The local police confirmed the accident occurred at approximately 1 am.
The victims, hailing from the localities of Fateydarwaza and Talabkatta in Old City, were traveling on a two-wheeler when the unfortunate accident occurred.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. Further information is expected to be disclosed as the investigation progresses.
