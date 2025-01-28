European Shares Shine Amid AI-Fueled Market Recovery

In a remarkable recovery, European shares soared to unprecedented heights on Tuesday, spearheaded by robust performances in the retail and utilities sectors. This surge followed a day of market turbulence stirred by the Chinese AI startup, DeepSeek.

The widely tracked pan-European STOXX 600 Index climbed 0.7%, narrowly surpassing its previous all-time high set on January 24. Retail stocks experienced notable gains, with JD Sports, Kingfisher, and Howden Joiner each rising more than 3%.

The technology sector, which had been shaken by DeepSeek's disruptive AI model, showed resilience as well, posting a 0.6% increase. The positive sentiment was buoyed by strong earnings reports from various companies and improved consumer confidence, setting an optimistic tone ahead of central bank announcements.

