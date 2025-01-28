Supreme Court Grants Campaigning Parole to Tahir Hussain Amid Controversy

The Supreme Court has granted custody parole to AIMIM candidate Tahir Hussain, accused in the Delhi riots case, allowing him to campaign ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections between January 29 and February 3. This decision comes after a bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta ordered Hussain's release under specific conditions, including covering daily expenses estimated at around Rs. 2 lakh for 12 hours.

Hussain is required to adhere to jail timings, returning each evening, and will bear all costs associated with his parole, including police escort and transport expenses. Importantly, he must refrain from discussing the pending charges or meeting case witnesses and has promised not to visit his home, a location linked to the criminal conspiracy.

The court directed Hussain to prepay Rs. 2,07,429 for two days of parole expenses. Earlier, the court inquired about security measures and costs from Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing Delhi police, who opposed the parole, citing potential precedent issues. This follows a split decision by two justices on Hussain's earlier interim bail plea.

