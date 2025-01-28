Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Again in Mandavi Family: The Untimely End of Deepa

Deepa Mandavi, the 22-year-old daughter of late Chhattisgarh BJP leader Bheema Mandavi, allegedly committed suicide in Dehradun. A physiotherapy student, Deepa was found hanging in her accommodation. This tragedy follows the Naxalite attack that killed her father and the suicide of her sister in 2013.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes Again in Mandavi Family: The Untimely End of Deepa
  • Country:
  • India

In a sorrowful turn of events, Deepa Mandavi, daughter of late BJP leader Bheema Mandavi, was found dead in Dehradun on January 26. The 22-year-old allegedly took her own life, marking another tragedy in the already grief-stricken family.

Deepa, who was pursuing a physiotherapy course in the Uttarakhand capital, apparently committed suicide by hanging herself in her paying guest accommodation. The incident is gut-wrenching, especially given the family's history with the loss of Deepa's father in a Naxalite attack in 2019 and her sister's suicide in 2013.

Family members rushed to Dehradun immediately upon hearing the news, bringing Deepa's remains back to her village for the last rites. Officials confirmed no suicide note was discovered, but the police view the incident as an apparent suicide. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister expressed his condolences publicly, underscoring the gravity and impact of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025