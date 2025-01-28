Tragedy Strikes Again in Mandavi Family: The Untimely End of Deepa

In a sorrowful turn of events, Deepa Mandavi, daughter of late BJP leader Bheema Mandavi, was found dead in Dehradun on January 26. The 22-year-old allegedly took her own life, marking another tragedy in the already grief-stricken family.

Deepa, who was pursuing a physiotherapy course in the Uttarakhand capital, apparently committed suicide by hanging herself in her paying guest accommodation. The incident is gut-wrenching, especially given the family's history with the loss of Deepa's father in a Naxalite attack in 2019 and her sister's suicide in 2013.

Family members rushed to Dehradun immediately upon hearing the news, bringing Deepa's remains back to her village for the last rites. Officials confirmed no suicide note was discovered, but the police view the incident as an apparent suicide. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister expressed his condolences publicly, underscoring the gravity and impact of this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)