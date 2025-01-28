Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Ventures into Clean Energy

Infrastructure company Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has embarked on a new venture within the renewable energy sector. The firm announced plans to develop 1.2 gigawatts of solar energy projects in Maharashtra.

The solar park, spanning 4,200 acres in Solapur district, will incorporate both fixed and tracking solar panels. It is designed to generate around 2.10 terawatt-hours of power annually, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 0.945 million tonnes. This major initiative signifies HMPL's commitment to renewable energy expansion in India.

According to Robert Moses, Director of HMPL, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park is a testament to the company's dedication to making India a global renewable energy leader. The company, traditionally focused on road projects via engineering, procurement, and construction, is diversifying its operations with plans to further its renewable endeavors across the country.

