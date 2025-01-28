Left Menu

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Ventures into Clean Energy

Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd (HMPL) has announced a significant investment in renewable energy by developing a 1.2 GW solar park in Maharashtra. The project will span over 4,200 acres, generating 2.10 TWh of green energy annually, and aims to position India as a leader in the renewable sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:44 IST
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Ventures into Clean Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infrastructure company Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd has embarked on a new venture within the renewable energy sector. The firm announced plans to develop 1.2 gigawatts of solar energy projects in Maharashtra.

The solar park, spanning 4,200 acres in Solapur district, will incorporate both fixed and tracking solar panels. It is designed to generate around 2.10 terawatt-hours of power annually, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 0.945 million tonnes. This major initiative signifies HMPL's commitment to renewable energy expansion in India.

According to Robert Moses, Director of HMPL, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Saur Urja Park is a testament to the company's dedication to making India a global renewable energy leader. The company, traditionally focused on road projects via engineering, procurement, and construction, is diversifying its operations with plans to further its renewable endeavors across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025