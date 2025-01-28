Left Menu

AI Frenzy Faces Reality Check as Tech Stocks Ride a Volatile Wave

Nvidia and other US tech stocks experience volatility amidst doubts about the sustainability of AI investments. Nvidia's stock fell again after a significant loss, while other related companies faced similar pressures. A Chinese company's advancements further heighten uncertainty about future AI spending. Meanwhile, broader market movements remain mixed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, US tech stocks, including Nvidia, displayed volatility as they teetered between gains and losses, following substantial declines the previous day. This instability stems from emerging doubts about the necessity of the vast amounts of capital funneled into the artificial intelligence sector.

Nvidia, pivotal in the AI surge, saw its stock slip 0.8% after an initial gain. This came after a major drop the previous day, marking its steepest fall since the 2020 COVID crash. Other AI-related firms, like Broadcom and Constellation Energy, also reported losses amid market uncertainty sparked by China's DeepSeek advancing a competitive language model.

Beyond the AI sector, US stock markets had a mixed response. Royal Caribbean's stock soared, outperforming profit expectations, whereas JetBlue saw a decrease following a less expected quarterly loss. Investors now anticipate profit reports from significant US companies, providing potential insights into future market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

