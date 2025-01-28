Left Menu

China Bans Livestock Imports Amid Disease Outbreaks

China has implemented a ban on importing sheep, goats, poultry, and even-toed ungulates from several countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe following outbreaks of diseases like sheep pox, goat pox, and foot-and-mouth disease. The restriction also applies to both processed and unprocessed meat products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to recent outbreaks of livestock diseases, China has banned imports of sheep, goats, poultry, and even-toed ungulates from numerous African, Asian, and European countries. This decision affects nations like Ghana, Somalia, Qatar, and several others listed by China's General Administration of Customs.

The ban, which extends to processed and unprocessed products, was prompted by data from the World Organisation for Animal Health about disease incidents across different regions. As the world's largest meat importer, China's move has significant implications for affected countries.

Aside from African and Middle Eastern nations, China has also halted imports from European countries, including Germany, due to an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. The import ban encompasses regions like the occupied Palestinian territories, Pakistan, and Nepal.

