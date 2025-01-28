SAIL's Bokaro Plant Expansion: A Rs 20,000-Crore Leap Towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat

On Monday, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy disclosed a monumental Rs 20,000-crore expansion plan for the Bokaro Steel Plant, a key installation of domestic steel major SAIL. This strategic initiative aims to enhance the plant's production capacity to 7.55 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), reinforcing India's steps towards self-reliance in the steel sector.

The Bokaro Steel Plant, a hallmark of industrial growth since its inception in 1965 and initial operations in 1972, will undertake a significant augmentation from its current 5.25 MTPA. The expansion will involve advanced infrastructure developments, such as a new 4,500 cubic metre blast furnace and eco-friendly initiatives, aiming to reduce carbon emissions to below 2.2 tonnes by 2030.

Beyond capacity growth, the project is set to generate substantial employment, creating 2,500 permanent and 10,000 indirect jobs. The expansion underscores India's commitment to domestic coal sourcing, with related ventures like the Tasra coal mine and Chasnala Washery further bolstering the steel industry's raw material security and production efficiency, aligning with the nation's broader self-reliance vision.

