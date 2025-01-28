Kejriwal Criticizes BJP, Promises Continued Reforms if Elected
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, criticized BJP's governance in a rally, pledging to maintain free electricity and quality education if elected. Kejriwal emphasized AAP's achievements and stressed the need for capable leaders to address pressing issues. The political competition in Delhi among AAP, BJP, and Congress has intensified.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally in Karawal Nagar, Delhi. He criticized the BJP-led governance for failing to provide adequate services and vowed to continue offering free electricity and quality education if AAP is re-elected.
Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to the welfare of the nation, asserting that his efforts in Delhi have resulted in improved electricity accessibility. He claimed the BJP's inefficiency in 20 regions underscores the need for competent leadership, urging citizens to support AAP to maintain progress in infrastructure and public services.
Amid heightened political tensions, Kejriwal highlighted educational advancements under AAP's regime and pledged employment opportunities for the youth. As Delhi's political climate heats up, AAP seeks a third term while BJP strives to regain control after a prolonged absence from power, adding intensity to the electoral race.
(With inputs from agencies.)
