Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes BJP, Promises Continued Reforms if Elected

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convenor, criticized BJP's governance in a rally, pledging to maintain free electricity and quality education if elected. Kejriwal emphasized AAP's achievements and stressed the need for capable leaders to address pressing issues. The political competition in Delhi among AAP, BJP, and Congress has intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:01 IST
Kejriwal Criticizes BJP, Promises Continued Reforms if Elected
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally in Karawal Nagar, Delhi. He criticized the BJP-led governance for failing to provide adequate services and vowed to continue offering free electricity and quality education if AAP is re-elected.

Kejriwal emphasized his commitment to the welfare of the nation, asserting that his efforts in Delhi have resulted in improved electricity accessibility. He claimed the BJP's inefficiency in 20 regions underscores the need for competent leadership, urging citizens to support AAP to maintain progress in infrastructure and public services.

Amid heightened political tensions, Kejriwal highlighted educational advancements under AAP's regime and pledged employment opportunities for the youth. As Delhi's political climate heats up, AAP seeks a third term while BJP strives to regain control after a prolonged absence from power, adding intensity to the electoral race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025