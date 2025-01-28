Libya's Oil Exports Resume Smoothly After Protest Talks

Libya's state-run National Oil Corp (NOC) announced that export operations were running smoothly following discussions with protesters at the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports. NOC assured that oil activities continue without delays despite the protests.

The demonstrations were initiated by local protesters calling for the relocation of oil company headquarters to their Oil Crescent region, aiming for more equity in development efforts. The protests disrupted loading activities temporarily, as protesters emphasized their demands for improved living conditions.

Situated in Libya's resource-rich Oil Crescent, these ports are vital to the country's oil exports, accounting for a substantial portion. Pressure builds on Libya as OPEC deliberates its policy amidst U.S. demands for lower oil prices. NOC's crude production reached over 1.4 million bpd, slightly below its peak before civil disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)