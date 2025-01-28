Left Menu

National Games Ignite Youthful Spirit in Uttarakhand, PM Modi Highlights Sports Renaissance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Dehradun, marking Uttarakhand's 25th year of formation. Emphasizing the synergy between sports and economic growth, PM Modi praised local efforts and encouraged exploration of adventure tourism in Uttarakhand alongside a flourishing sports sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the opening ceremony (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Dehradun, declaring Uttarakhand brimming with youthful energy. He noted blessings from revered sites such as Baba Kedarnath, as the Games coincide with Uttarakhand's 25th year, reflecting the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Praising Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, PM Modi highlighted India's expanding sports calendar, emphasizing platforms like Khelo India and various Games that spotlight emerging athletic talent. He detailed recent events, such as the Khelo India Winter Games in Ladakh, enhancing India's sports prestige and setting the stage for continued growth.

PM Modi explained that sports significantly contribute to national identity and economic ambition, underpinning India's journey to becoming the third-largest global economy. With a booming sports industry creating vast employment opportunities, he highlighted Meerut's role in sports manufacturing, boasting over 35,000 production units.

The Prime Minister recalled an encounter with an Olympian redefining 'PM' as 'Param Mitra' (True Friend), underscoring strong investments in athletes under the TOP Scheme. Modern infrastructure developments, like India's first Sports University in Manipur, align with aspirations for the 2036 Olympics.

PM Modi also recognized Uttarakhand's implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, likening its inclusive nature to sports. He supported local initiatives to boost winter tourism, describing Uttarakhand as a personal refuge and encouraging athletes to explore local adventures. The vibrant ceremony featured cultural performances and highlighted environmental sustainability, merging sports with cultural and green initiatives.

Chief Minister Dhami announced that over 10,000 athletes in 35 sports are competing across 11 cities during the 17-day event, making it a milestone in Uttarakhand's sports legacy. The Games endeavor to set new standards by integrating sustainability, utilizing solar energy, and minimizing plastic use.

(With inputs from agencies.)

