Transportation Shakeup: New Standards Reversed

Newly appointed U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has taken decisive action, directing regulators to reverse significant fuel economy standards set under President Joe Biden. This bold move targets the fuel efficiency requirements for model years stretching from 2022 to 2031 for both cars and trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had previously aimed to increase Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards to 50.4 miles per gallon by 2031. Duffy's directive also impacts regulations for heavy-duty vehicles, pushing for reconsideration through 2035.

Citing high costs and pressure on automakers, Duffy's memo has sparked a reactionary shift in policy, countering the Biden administration's push towards electric vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency is set to review emissions rules alongside California's 2035 gasoline vehicle sales ban.

