Transportation Shakeup: New Standards Reversed

New U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has reversed landmark fuel economy standards aimed at reducing vehicle fuel consumption. The directive targets the 2022-2031 model years and affects rules for passenger and heavy-duty vehicles. This move challenges the Biden administration's efforts to boost electric vehicle adoption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 08:11 IST
Newly appointed U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has taken decisive action, directing regulators to reverse significant fuel economy standards set under President Joe Biden. This bold move targets the fuel efficiency requirements for model years stretching from 2022 to 2031 for both cars and trucks.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) had previously aimed to increase Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards to 50.4 miles per gallon by 2031. Duffy's directive also impacts regulations for heavy-duty vehicles, pushing for reconsideration through 2035.

Citing high costs and pressure on automakers, Duffy's memo has sparked a reactionary shift in policy, countering the Biden administration's push towards electric vehicles. The Environmental Protection Agency is set to review emissions rules alongside California's 2035 gasoline vehicle sales ban.

(With inputs from agencies.)

