Devotees Urged to Stay Safe Amidst Mahakumbh Mela Crowds

With massive crowds at the ongoing Mahakumbh, religious leaders urge devotees to avoid Sangam Ghat for a safer experience. Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah assure support after a stampede-like incident during Mauni Amavasya, where millions gathered. Devkinandan Thakur highlights alternative bathing options in Ganga and Yamuna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:07 IST
Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji exhorted devotees to ensure their safety by not congregating at the Sangam Ghat for ritual bathing. Expressing concern over a stampede-like scenario, he pleaded for restraint, urging attendees to remain at their camps.

In a statement, Swami Rambhadracharya Ji highlighted the overwhelming crowd presence, advising against risking trips to Sangam Ghat. Echoing similar sentiments, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur recommended alternative bathing options along the Ganga and Yamuna, describing both as filled with 'Amrit' during this auspicious period.

The call for safety came amid reports of injuries reported following the huge turnout of 80-100 million people for the 'Amrit Snan' marking 'Mauni Amavasya.' Prompt concern from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the dense congregations led to assurances of federal support for safety measures throughout the spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP's Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

