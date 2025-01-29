Security Forces Clash with Naxals in Chaibasa: One Naxal Deceased

In a significant operation, security forces, including the Jharkhand Police and the 209 CoBRA battalion, engaged in a confrontation with naxals in the Chaibasa region of West Singhbhum district. Authorities have confirmed the discovery of the body of a naxal, with several others reportedly injured during the clash.

The police have retrieved two INSAS rifles from the encounter site, suggesting a substantial engagement. Both the police and the CoBRA battalion are actively continuing their search and operations in the area to ensure the region's security and gather more intelligence.

As the situation unfolds, authorities are vigilantly monitoring the scenario for additional details and developments. The ongoing operation highlights the continuous efforts of security agencies to tackle naxal activities across the region. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)