Mauni Amavasya: Devotees Flock to Mahakaleshwar Temple for Rituals and Reverence

Thousands of devotees gathered at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, to participate in the Bhasma Aarti and other sacred rituals on Mauni Amavasya. The rituals included holy dips in the Kshipra river and prayers for ancestral peace, reflecting deep religious and cultural significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 11:36 IST
Aarti being performed at Mahakaleshwar temple (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a substantial throng of devotees descended upon the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. Engaging in fervent prayer, they witnessed the revered Bhasma Aarti and Dhoop-deep Aarti rituals. The Bhasma Aarti, a signature ritual here, is observed during the Brahma Muhurta, from around 3:30 to 5:30 in the morning. This ritual, steeped in religious belief, promises the fulfilment of wishes for participating devotees.

Yash Sharma, a priest at the temple, shared insights with ANI. 'In keeping with tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta. Following this, Lord Mahakal received a holy bath with Panchamrit—a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Subsequently, Baba Mahakal was adorned, and the special Bhasma Aarti and Dhoop-deep Aarti were performed, accompanied by the beating of drums and conch shells reverberating through the air,' he explained. Sharma added that prayers were offered to grant everyone's desires, invoking blessings for all devotees.

The devotion extended beyond temple walls, with many gathering at Ram Ghat for a holy dip in the Kshipra river, commemorating Mauni Amavasya. Observers partook in ancestral rituals, hoping for peace and fulfilment of wishes. 'Today marks the sacred celebration of Mauni Amavasya; we've bathed in the holy Kshipra, performed puja, and offered charity for ancestral happiness,' one devotee told ANI. Recognizing the day's importance, a Ramghat priest emphasized the spiritual merits of silence, fasting, and veneration on this silent day dedicated to honoring ancestors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

