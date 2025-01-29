Mauni Amavasya: Devotees Flock to Mahakaleshwar Temple for Rituals and Reverence

On the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, a substantial throng of devotees descended upon the Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. Engaging in fervent prayer, they witnessed the revered Bhasma Aarti and Dhoop-deep Aarti rituals. The Bhasma Aarti, a signature ritual here, is observed during the Brahma Muhurta, from around 3:30 to 5:30 in the morning. This ritual, steeped in religious belief, promises the fulfilment of wishes for participating devotees.

Yash Sharma, a priest at the temple, shared insights with ANI. 'In keeping with tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta. Following this, Lord Mahakal received a holy bath with Panchamrit—a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Subsequently, Baba Mahakal was adorned, and the special Bhasma Aarti and Dhoop-deep Aarti were performed, accompanied by the beating of drums and conch shells reverberating through the air,' he explained. Sharma added that prayers were offered to grant everyone's desires, invoking blessings for all devotees.

The devotion extended beyond temple walls, with many gathering at Ram Ghat for a holy dip in the Kshipra river, commemorating Mauni Amavasya. Observers partook in ancestral rituals, hoping for peace and fulfilment of wishes. 'Today marks the sacred celebration of Mauni Amavasya; we've bathed in the holy Kshipra, performed puja, and offered charity for ancestral happiness,' one devotee told ANI. Recognizing the day's importance, a Ramghat priest emphasized the spiritual merits of silence, fasting, and veneration on this silent day dedicated to honoring ancestors.

