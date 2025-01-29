Left Menu

Safety Urged Amidst Maha Kumbh Melee: Leaders Call for Calm

In response to a stampede-like situation during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, spiritual leaders advocate for safety and patience among attendees. Devotees are advised to utilize nearby ghats for holy rituals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged federal support as police manage crowd control measures.

Updated: 29-01-2025 12:00 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:00 IST
Safety Urged Amidst Maha Kumbh Melee: Leaders Call for Calm
Yog guru Baba Ramdev. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a stampede-like scenario at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj on Wednesday, prominent spiritual leaders stressed the importance of patience and safety among the massive gathering of devotees. Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev advised followers to utilize nearby ghats for ritual bathing, asserting the sufficiency of spread from the Sangam's waters.

Spiritual leader Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji echoed the sentiment, urging attendees not to insist on bathing specifically at the overcrowded Sangam Ghat. Similarly, Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram canceled mass rituals to prioritize safety and offered prayers for the injured.

The stampede occurred early in the day as barriers gave way under the pressure of the crowd gathered for the Second Shahi Snan on Mauni Amavasya. Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana confirmed the injuries but assured the situation was being managed. Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Uttar Pradesh's leadership of federal support, while local police established checkpoints to mitigate further overcrowding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

