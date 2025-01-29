ED Cracks Down on Dairy Adulteration: Major Raids in Madhya Pradesh
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raids on Madhya Pradesh's Jayshri Gayatri Food Products, linked to exporting adulterated milk products using forged certificates. The crackdown highlights widespread fraud in the dairy sector, targeting key players involved in domestic and international trade under the 'Milk Magic' brand.
In a sweeping operation on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided nine locations in Madhya Pradesh associated with Jayshri Gayatri Food Products Pvt Ltd. The company faces allegations of producing and distributing adulterated milk products, with investigations uncovering forged lab certificates used in its exports.
The ED's probe revealed 63 fraudulent lab reports facilitated the export of substandard dairy products to international markets including Bahrain, Hong Kong, and the UAE. This significant discovery underscores a potentially large-scale food adulteration and fraudulent trade operation.
With raids ongoing in Bhopal, Sehore, and Morena, the crackdown forms part of broader efforts against food adulteration. Authorities are scrutinizing financial documents to assess the scope of misconduct. Established in 2013, the company operates under 'Milk Magic,' producing a range of dairy products with substantial financial stakes both domestically and overseas.
