SRMIST Alumnus Sriram Krishnan Joins White House as AI Advisor

Sriram Krishnan, an SRMIST alumnus and former Microsoft employee, has been appointed as Senior White House Policy Advisor on AI. Krishnan will collaborate with David O. Sacks to enhance America's AI leadership. His diverse career journey highlights SRMIST's legacy of nurturing global leaders in technology and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:40 IST
Sriram Krishnan (File Photo/X@sriramk). Image Credit: ANI
Sriram Krishnan, an alumnus of SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), has been appointed as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence (AI) under President Donald Trump. This marks a significant achievement in Krishnan's career, showcasing the global impact of SRMIST's education.

Krishnan, who previously worked at Microsoft and contributed as a program manager for Visual Studio and Windows Azure, will collaborate with David O. Sacks to shape national AI policy. This collaboration aims to ensure America's leadership in AI, an objective supported by Google's Sundar Pichai.

Born in Chennai in 1983 and a graduate of SRM Engineering College in 2005, Krishnan's journey from India to the global tech arena underscores the transformative education provided by SRMIST. His career includes pivotal roles at Twitter, Facebook, Yahoo!, and Snap, and his investments in cutting-edge firms like SpaceX through Andreessen Horowitz.

Apart from his tech ventures, Krishnan co-hosts "The Aarthi and Sriram Show" with his wife, offering insights into startups and technology with high-profile guests. SRMIST's leadership, including Chancellor Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, lauds Krishnan's achievements as examples of the institution's commitment to nurturing successful, globally impactful alumni.

(With inputs from agencies.)

