EU's Gradual Engagement with Syria: A New Diplomatic Dawn

Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed met with Germany’s Bjorn Gehrmann in a significant diplomatic meeting since the Islamist rebels' takeover from the Assad regime. This meeting follows EU's roadmap to lift sanctions. Both parties discussed reestablishing diplomatic relations, emphasizing a cautious approach to Syria’s recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 13:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant first since Islamist rebels took control from Assad last year, Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed convened with Germany's temporary Syrian envoy, Bjorn Gehrmann. This meeting marks a pivotal moment in restoring diplomatic ties.

The discussions come shortly after the European Union agreed on a roadmap aimed at softening sanctions on Syria. These sanctions have been extensive, affecting individuals and major economic sectors, including a ban on Syrian oil exports and limiting access to global financial markets.

During the talks, Gehrmann expressed optimism about reestablishing Germany's diplomatic presence in Damascus, while underlining the EU's intent to foster Syria's recovery with a gradual and reversible strategy, ensuring new policies are inclusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

