EU's Gradual Engagement with Syria: A New Diplomatic Dawn

In a significant first since Islamist rebels took control from Assad last year, Syrian Finance Minister Mohammed Abazeed convened with Germany's temporary Syrian envoy, Bjorn Gehrmann. This meeting marks a pivotal moment in restoring diplomatic ties.

The discussions come shortly after the European Union agreed on a roadmap aimed at softening sanctions on Syria. These sanctions have been extensive, affecting individuals and major economic sectors, including a ban on Syrian oil exports and limiting access to global financial markets.

During the talks, Gehrmann expressed optimism about reestablishing Germany's diplomatic presence in Damascus, while underlining the EU's intent to foster Syria's recovery with a gradual and reversible strategy, ensuring new policies are inclusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)